Driver dead after crashing into Emory building

ATLANTA — A driver has died after crashing into a midtown Atlanta building on Emory University Hospital Midtown’s campus.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the building and found the car crashed onto the exterior of the wall at Peachtree Street NE and Pine Street NE.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was live at the scene during Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The crash happened at the W.W. Orr Doctor’s Building, which is currently on the hospital’s campus.

The car does appear to have caused significant damage to the building.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where he or she died.

It’s unclear if the driver died because of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have not commented on what led up to the crash.

