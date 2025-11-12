Northern lights in Georgia: When we could see them again

ATLANTA — Many WSB-TV viewers were lucky enough to see an unusual sight in the night sky – the Northern Lights all the way south into Georgia.

The most intense solar flare of the year erupted from the sun Tuesday morning, driving the unusually far south views of the phenomena.

This marks the third time since May 2024 of widespread visibility of the Northern Lights in Georgia.

If you didn’t get to see them, don’t worry. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a possibility that the Northern Lights could be visible again Wednesday night.

What causes the Northern Lights – or aurora borealis?

They are caused by the solar wind interacting and disrupting the Earth’s magnetic field.

Charged particles from the sun interact with gases in the earth’s upper atmosphere, producing different colors in the night sky.

People usually can only see the Northern Lights at the very high latitudes like along the Canada-US border. But solar storms that are especially strong can make the Northern Lights visible further south as they did Tuesday night.

The aurora forecast changes hour-by-hour, but tonight will be the best next chance to see them before the solar storm settles down Thursday into Friday.

