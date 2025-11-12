17-year-old shot, killed leaving high school football game in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Halloween night turned tragic for a family when a 17-year-old high school student was shot and killed by three gunmen while leaving a football game.

Dameon Meyers Jr. and his brother, Makai Meyers, were walking to their car after attending a game at Lovejoy High School. Three armed individuals confronted them, demanding Dameon empty his pockets before opening fire.

“I never thought, never thought in the worst nightmare I would have thought this would happen,” Dameon Meyers Sr. told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Makai, 16, said all three gunmen pointed their weapons at his brother before turning their attention to him and pistol-whipping him.

“Three people with guns. All three of them had guns. And they were all pointing at my brother,” Makai said.

The gunmen did not take anything from the brothers, leaving the family puzzled about the motive behind the shooting.

“They didn’t take nothing off him. All they did was take his life,” Makai noted.

Dameon was known for his dedication and community service, including giving free haircuts to the homeless and cutting hair for senior pictures at his school.

“He always gave back,” his father said.

The family is seeking justice for Dameon. Police indicated they are looking at potential suspects, but no arrests have been made yet.

