Driver crashes into DeKalb County gas station; one adult and one child injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a car crash into a BP gas station at the corner of Clifton Church Road and Bouldercrest. The car caught fire as a result of the crash and significant damage to the building was left behind.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Multiple fire and police units responded to the scene and Georgia Power was on scene assist with the situation.

Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News Brittany Kleinpeter that there were multiple people inside the car at the time of the crash, including at least one adult and one child.

The victims from the crash were transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

DKPD says this is still an active investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group