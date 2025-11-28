1 dead in Clayton County shooting, suspect arrested

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person has died in a shooting in Clayton County on Thanksgiving.

Clayton County PD said they responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Wenworth Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Clayton County PD.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The suspect is currently in custody.

A manhunt was underway for an Adonis Alkarim earlier Thursday, which was announced on Sheriff Levon Allen’s social media.

Clayton County officials didn’t disclose whether he was the suspect in this case. Officials didn’t provide further details.

