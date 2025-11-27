With no Holiday in the Park, Six Flags Over Georgia’s operating season is ending soon

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia’s season ends on Nov. 30 this year.

The park announced in July it canceled its annual Holiday in the Park event this year, ending a tradition that began in 2013.

The decision was announced in a newsletter to passholders.

“After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season - spring through fall,” the park stated in its announcement.

The park emphasized that concentrating efforts and resources during the time when the majority of guests visit will help ensure an enjoyable and memorable experience, noting that weather conditions are more favorable during this period.

Six Flags Over Georgia is closing out its season with Heroes Fest, “It’s a celebration of your favorite heroes alongside everyday heroes in our local community.”

The park will operate Black Friday and one more weekend before the end of the operating season on Nov. 30.

