Six Flags Over Georgia debuts DC Heroes Fest, 5K Run/Walk next month

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will host DC Heroes Fest from Nov. 8 to 30, celebrating iconic DC superheroes and honoring community heroes with special events and free admission for select groups.

The event will feature live entertainment, face painting, arts and crafts, photo opportunities, exclusive character meet-and-greets, and popular rides, including the new Georgia Gold Rusher roller coaster.

Free admission is offered to military personnel, veterans, first responders, teachers, and healthcare workers, who can also purchase up to 6 friends and family tickets for $19.99.

“Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to honor all those who protect and serve, both in comics and real life,” said park manager Kristin Ardizoni.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During DC Heroes Fest, local heroes can redeem free admission tickets in person at the park, while friends and family tickets can be purchased online or at the park, depending on the profession. Military personnel, veterans, and first responders can buy tickets online, whereas teachers and healthcare workers can purchase them at the park.

The park will also host the 5k Hero Run & Walk on Nov. 22, benefiting the Cobb Police Athletic League.

Registration is open until Nov. 21, with proceeds supporting youth programs. Registration for runners is $35, and spectator tickets are also available for $33.

Both of those ticket types include parking, admission, and early ride time in the GOTHAM CITY™ section.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cobb Police Athletic League, whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of young people ages 4-18.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group