Driver arrested after hitting ambulance, causing it to overturn in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two passengers inside an overturned ambulance are ok, but dealing with minor injuries after being hit by a driver in DeKalb County.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Clairmont Road near I-85 around 5 p.m. after learning an AMR Ambulance was on its side after being struck by another vehicle.

Officials say a truck failed to yield and collided with the ambulance, causing it to overturn.

No one outside of the driver and passenger were inside of the ambulance at the time, however, the two inside were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A passenger inside of the truck that hit ambulance was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

As for the driver of the truck, DeKalb County Police determined he was at fault for the incident and he was arrested for driving without a license and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Police officials say they are currently working to clear the scene. No other injuries have been reported.

