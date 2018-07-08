Firefighter injured; dozens of residents displaced in DeKalb apartment fire

As many as 60 people were displaced by a fire overnight at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, officials said.
About 25 firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Avondale Forest Apartments in Avondale Estates, spokesman Dion Bentley said. The address is in the 3000 block of Mountain Circle.
Crews spotted smoke and flames in a second-floor bedroom, Bentley said.
Doctors treated one firefighter for a knee injured.
“The first two crews got a quick knockdown,” Bentley said.
A firefighter sustained a knee injury, and no injuries were reported among the residents.
Bentley said about 45 people were displaced by the blaze, and approximately 25 will not be able to return to their apartments soon. How quickly the others can return will depend on the damage.
A Red Cross of Georgia official said about 60 people in 15 families were displaced and receiving aid from the agency.
“Along with emotional support, the families are receiving emergency assistance for essentials including lodging, food and clothing,” spokesman Jay Lawrence said. “Volunteers are also addressing health needs resulting from the fire, such as lost prescriptions or eyeglasses.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Bentley. The investigation is ongoing.
