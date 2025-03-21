Dozens of new doctors graduating from Emory ‘match’ with the next step of their training

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than 100 new doctors just finished their training at Emory University School of Medicine and they’ve now learned where they’re heading for the next step of their education.

Friday was Match Day for students at medical schools across the country, including 137 students at Emory. The students graduating from medical school all receive a letter telling them where they’ll be completing their residency and in what specialty.

“As exciting as it was to open my own envelope, it was even better to see people having just elation,” Emory School of Medicine Class of 2025 President Maeve McNamara said.

These students have spent the last several years becoming doctors of medicine and will spend the next several years training in their chosen specialties.

“We rely on them to be our next generation of clinicians. I know they have what it takes to do it,” Emory School of Medicine Dean Sandra Wong said.

Nearly 40% of these doctors will remain in Georgia, including McNamara, who will study to be an obstetrician.

“I’m staying! I get to do my residency here at Emory,” she said.

She says that while everyone has different reasons for taking this path, they are all driven by a desire to serve and help others.

“In so many ways, medicine is like being part of a team, and taking care of patients is like taking care of family, if you do it right,” McNamara said.

Of the 137 graduates, 40 of them will continue their training at Emory University Hospital.

