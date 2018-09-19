DeKalb Senate candidate claims people voted after polls closed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb Senate candidate who lost is suing after she claims people voted even after polls closed.
Sabrina McKenzie is suing DeKalb County elections officials over her defeat in the May primary.
She lost by 111 votes to Senate minority leader Steve Henson.
She claims people in at least one precinct were allowed to vote after polls closed.
She also says some voters got the wrong ballots.
