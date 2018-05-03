0 DeKalb Schools: Teacher on leave after ‘80s rape allegations surface

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher was removed from the classroom this week after allegations surfaced that he raped a student in New York in the 1980s, DeKalb County School District officials said Thursday.

Stone Mountain High School teacher Rodney Alejandro was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

“DCSD has been made aware of an allegation of misconduct against an employee at Stone Mountain High School that was made decades ago out-of-state, before the employee joined the district,” a district statement said Thursday. “The employee is certified to teach in Georgia and has passed the necessary criminal background checks to do so. As this is a personnel matter, the district has no further information to share at this point.”

Alejandro has taught at the DeKalb County School District since September 2013. He previously taught at Mount Pisgah Christian School in Alpharetta.

Alejandro faces punishment up to and including termination. District officials would have to report the teacher to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission if they were to fire him based on the rape allegations.

