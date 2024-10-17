DeKalb police searching for missing woman with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing and disabled woman.

Daisy Carr, 77, was last seen at 1321 Friendly Heights Blvd. on Monday, Oct. 14 at about 4 p.m.

Police said she suffers from dementia, kidney failure, and has bad vision.

She is five feet, three inches tall, with brown eyes, and black hair (worn in two braids with a rhinestone headband).

She usually wears African-print clothing and carries a red purse.

If you spot her, please call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

