DeKalb police searching for missing woman with dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing and disabled woman.
Daisy Carr, 77, was last seen at 1321 Friendly Heights Blvd. on Monday, Oct. 14 at about 4 p.m.
Police said she suffers from dementia, kidney failure, and has bad vision.
She is five feet, three inches tall, with brown eyes, and black hair (worn in two braids with a rhinestone headband).
She usually wears African-print clothing and carries a red purse.
If you spot her, please call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
