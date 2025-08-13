DeKalb police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing, endangered man.

Hubert Melson, 79, left his home on Valley Creek Drive in Tucker on Tuesday, driving his green 2003 Ford Expedition with Georgia tag PDC1339.

Police say he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease last year.

He is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

If you see him, please call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims’ Unit at 770-724-7710.

