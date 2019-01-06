DeKalb firefighter adopts puppy after responding to rescue call

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dekalb firefighters got one adorable call Saturday when they were asked to rescue a puppy who was stranded on the bank of a nearby pond.
DeKalb Company 24 was able to get him to safety after Animal Control could not reach him.
Animal Control told firefighters the puppy had no owner and they would have to take him to the shelter.
That's when firefighter Patrick Harrison stepped up to volunteer to adopt him.
"Congrats Patrick on your new best friend," the company wrote on their Facebook page. "He's always welcome around the station."
TRENDING STORIES:
- Babysitter returned lifeless infant to mother disguised to look like he was sleeping
- Get paid $130K to live on an island, run a lighthouse
- Bo Dukes, suspect in Tara Grinstead case, in custody after 5-day manhunt, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}