DeKalb County upgrades to ‘new, modern’ water billing system

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With the start of the new year, DeKalb County is launching a new water billing system for residents.

According to county officials, they’ve switched to a new, more modern billing system that removes fees for online payments and payments by phone.

However, due to the new system, customers will need to register for the new payment portal, officials said.

Water bills sent to customers starting in November had instructions to notify residents of the new system and their new account numbers. Your upcoming bill for January will also show the instructions for both updating accounts and payment instructions.

The county said they’re expecting longer wait times for customer support during this transitional period, so they’re recommending requests for the new account numbers be sent in by email if needed.

Customers who were using paperless billing will have to enroll again for the new portal, according to the county.

On top of removing fees for phone and online payments on water bills, DeKalb officials said they’ll be waiving late fees for customers having difficulty using the newer system.

Residents can register myaccount.dekalbcountyga.gov.

