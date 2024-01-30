Man shot, killed by officer after showing up at VA hospital with knife, GBI says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving an officer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in DeKalb County.

Investigators say John Robert Smith, 58, arrived at the VA Hospital on Monday evening with suicidal ideations.

Once he was taken into the emergency room, Smith pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself, according to the GBI.

VA police responded to the ER and tried to get Smith to put down the knife.

They say he refused to drop the knife and instead moved towards a staff member. An officer then shot Smith.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical staff.

Smith’s body is being taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The VA released a statement to Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday morning that read,

“Our prayers go out to those affected by this incident. We are unable to comment at this time as this matter is currently under investigation.”

It is unclear if Smith is a veteran.

