DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seek inmate who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a DeKalb County Jail inmate who they said escaped Grady Memorial Hospital.

Jamal Sanchez, 47, who was in custody for cocaine charges, escaped Grady Memorial Hospital on Sunday.

Sanchez was arrested on March 17, while being on a secured construction site on Peachtree Boulevard in Chamblee.

He’s currently charged with possession of cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement officers and loitering or prowling.

The sheriff’s office said at the time of his escape, Sanchez had been hospitalized since March 21 for a medical emergency.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of Sanchez is asked to contact The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 404-298-8111.

