DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate at county jail

An inmate at the DeKalb County Jail has died in custody, marking the seventh death at the facility this year.

Larynz Redd, a 27-year-old resident of Decatur, was found unresponsive on the morning of September 20, 2025. Despite immediate emergency medical services provided by on-site health services and DeKalb EMS, Redd was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Melody M. Maddox expressed concern over the incident, stating, “The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office is deeply concerned about the death of any individual in our custody. Their care and safety are our priorities, but no occurrence of this nature is predictable.”

Redd had been in custody since May 2024. The cause of his death is currently under investigation, though officials have indicated there is no sign of foul play.

Sheriff Maddox emphasized that the circumstances surrounding any death in custody are thoroughly investigated. She also noted the commitment of the jail operations team to improving conditions at the facility to prevent future incidents.

