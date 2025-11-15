DeKalb County Schools names Sauce as interim superintendent

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District has now named Norman Sauce as its interim superintendent.

Sauce has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and district administrator with more than 26 years in public education.

Since moving to the Atlanta area, Sauce has served as principal of Chamblee High School in DeKalb County and as an elementary principal in Fulton County Schools for a combined five years.

“I am deeply humbled and honored by the Board of Education’s confidence in appointing me as Interim Superintendent of DCSD,” Sauce said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, families, and staff in this new role. I look forward to continuing the vital work of advancing academic excellence and student success.”

“The move ensures stable leadership and continuity in the district’s progress. Over the past month, Dr. Sauce has demonstrated strong leadership, a clear vision for student success, and a commitment to transparency and collaboration,” the school district said in a news release.

Sauce’s role as interim superintendent officially starts on Nov. 16.

