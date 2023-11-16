DeKalb County Schools launches new teacher recruitment program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, we’re learning more about how one of the largest school districts in the state of Georgia is tackling a teacher shortage.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke exclusively with new DeKalb superintendent Dr. Devon Horton about his new efforts to lure educators to DeKalb County.

Horton told Fernandes that he knows it’s going to take a new approach to get new teachers in the door and into classrooms.

Fernandes said the most important thing about the new program is that they’re not just taking unqualified people and putting them in front of students.

Horton said they’re offering a deal to aspiring teachers that may be too good to refuse, and that the interest is already high.

“The interest we’re getting in our program is amazing, it’s actually more than we anticipated,” Horton told Channel 2 Action News.

The teacher shortage across the country can be blamed on several different things.

Fernandes said a salary that doesn’t match their worth, and the current high cost of living, are making the traditional teaching career less appealing to some, as some of the reasons teachers aren’t taking jobs in the classroom.

“The teaching profession is still attractive, it’s just...maybe the dynamics of it is, maybe it’s not the old model of going to a university and having to spend four years, or going into the master program and do classes in the evening,” Horton said.

Horton said the district’s new program, called the Ignite DeKalb Teacher Residency Program, is the modern way to get good teachers in the door.

He spoke with Channel 2 Action News exclusively once the site for Ignite DeKalb opened for applications.

“Within 48 hours of launching, there were over 400 interested applicants,” Horton said.

The program has DeKalb offering free tuition, paying all the fees that come with that, and promising to train educators. However, those accepted will have to commit to teaching in DeKalb for at least five years.

The district’s target audience is aspiring teachers, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, tutors and college grads.

Fernandes asked Horton how he and his team were making sure they’re getting the most qualified future teachers they can.

According to the Ignite DeKalb website, applicants had to have a certain grade point average while they were in college. Once the team selects candidates, there is an extensive yearlong training program.

Once teachers are ready, Horton said they’ll still be accompanied in the classroom.

“We’ll put a cohort amongst five to seven in the same school so they can have that relationship already built and lean into the advocacy on how we can improve the outcomes for kids,” Horton explained.

Teachers say they’re hopeful about the program and its opportunities to make money training new teachers.

However, Fernandes said teachers told her if everyone, including leadership, doesn’t approach the program and effort with a whole new attitude, the new teacher retention program won’t work.

