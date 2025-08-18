DeKalb County releases Labor Day garbage pickup schedule

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Labor Day is just a couple of weeks away. For the holiday weekend, a lot of offices and services are closed, and that means for some, you’ll have to wait for certain public services.

In DeKalb County, normal garbage, recycling and yard material pickups will be a no-go on Sept. 1 for Labor Day.

To make sure everyone’s trash is picked up after the holiday, the county has released a schedule for collections.

Here’s what the county says the late pickups will be for customers:

Monday, Sept. 1 – Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service.

– Labor Day observed. No sanitation collection service. Tuesday, Sept. 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 1, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Sept. 1, will be serviced on Tuesday, Sept. 2. Wednesday, Sept. 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 2, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Sept. 2, will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Thursday, Sept. 4 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 3, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 4.

– Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Sept. 3, will be serviced on Thursday, Sept. 4. Friday, Sept. 5 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Sept. 4, will be serviced on Friday, Sept. 5.

