DeKalb County ready for emergencies during winter weather, but urges people to stay home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County first responders will be prepared for anything, especially firefighters who go out on more calls than normal during winter weather.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was live for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 at a DeKalb County fire station, where they've been preparing since Thursday.

While county workers are focusing on keeping main roads and side roads ice free, first responders at fire stations like this one have to make sure they can get out no matter what.

They have chains to put on their tires. These may slow them down a bit, but they keep the fire trucks from sliding on the roads.

DeKalb County firefighters showed Fernandes what they consider some of their most important equipment that’ll help them go out on calls during an ice storm.

These first responders have their own materials, like salt, to melt ice that may form in their entrances and exit.

Fire Chief Melvin Carter said they will be ready to gear up 24-7, as always, but with even more staff than usual.

“We typically have an uptick in service calls when we have inclement weather start to come through so we have extra units ready and available,” he said.

News Drone 2 captured how many county trucks are already prepared to treat DeKalb roads starting Saturday at 6 a.m.

Truck after truck got loaded and headed out, while county CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson declared a state of emergency before the storm hits.

“This action will allow us to begin fully mobilizing county resources as well as streamlining our coordination across depts so that we are able to quickly and swiftly respond,” Cochran-Johnson said.

DeKalb County firefighters have already tested equipment they may need.

If folks who shouldn’t be on the road get stranded, Carter said his first responders will be prepared to handle those calls.

“We’ll still be out providing services to people, but the less people on the road, the better for us,” he said.

DeKalb leaders say only call 911 if it’s a true emergency. They need to make sure resources can go to the most severe calls.

If you’re using a generator, they say keep them at least 20 feet away from your home - 50 feet if you can.

The most important thing to remember, stay inside this weekend, period.

