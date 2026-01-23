Georgia Power says they’re ready for possible outages during ice storm

ATLANTA — Georgia Power says thousands of workers are on standby ready to respond to power outages across Georgia ahead of an expected ice storm.

They say ice is the real game-changer. Even a thin layer can weigh down tree limbs, snap branches and bring power lines down quickly, leading to widespread outages.

Officials told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they’ve been tracking this storm for nearly a week, and crews are ready to respond as soon as conditions are safe.

As this winter storm moves toward Georgia, Georgia Power says it’s shifting into response mode with thousands of workers ready to roll.

“We’re really focused on the road conditions and bring in as many resources as we can, because the forecast has been moving throughout the week. We have to make sure that we have crews in a large area,” said Amanda Sowells of Georgia Power.

Officials say the biggest threat is ice, freezing rain and subfreezing temperatures can coat trees and power lines, adding weight to branches until they snap and take lines down with them.

On Friday, Seiden stopped by Georgia Power’s corporate headquarters, where he got an inside look at the company’s storm center set to be activated Saturday as crews monitor conditions around the clock.

“We’re here communicating with our partners, employees around the state, to make sure we’re all on one accord before the storm hits,” Sowells said.

In the meantime, Georgia Power is urging people to prepare now.

Charge devices, have flashlights and batteries ready, and plan ahead in case you’re without power for an extended period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group