DeKalb County police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Santana left his home in the 3900 block of Wedgefield Circle on Sunday.

Police did not specify his last name.

He is five feet, six inches tall, weighs approximately 113 lbs, has brown eyes, and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black joggers.

If you see him, please call DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

