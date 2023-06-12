DeKalb County police look for 72-year-old man with limp, dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since early Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities are looking for 72-year-old Ronnie Mack, who was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, leaving a home on Wingfoot Place.
Mack is described as being five foot seven inches and weighs 135 pounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Roots,’ ‘Good Times’ actor John Amos hospitalized
- 24-year-old Ga. man killed after his SUV flips, throws him out of vehicle, then runs over him
- Musical based on 1915 lynching of Ga. man triumphs at the Tony’s
Police said Mack walks with a limp and has dementia.
Anyone with information regarding Mack’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group