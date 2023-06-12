DeKalb County police look for 72-year-old man with limp, dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since early Sunday.

Authorities are looking for 72-year-old Ronnie Mack, who was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, leaving a home on Wingfoot Place.

Mack is described as being five foot seven inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Police said Mack walks with a limp and has dementia.

Anyone with information regarding Mack’s whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb County Police Department SVU at 770-724-7710.

