24-year-old Ga. man killed after his SUV flips, throws him out of vehicle, then runs over him

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Georgia man was killed when he lost control of his car, was ejected and then run over by his own SUV.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on Hartley Bridge Road.

Deputies said the driver, who was from Bryon, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when he went off the road on a curve.

The vehicle flipped over, throwing him from the car. The Tahoe then rolled on top of him.

First responders were able to remove the driver from under the vehicle, but he died at the scene.

No one else was injured. The driver’s identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.

The accident is still under investigation.

