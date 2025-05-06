DeKalb County police investigating shooting at public park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Gunfire interrupted game time at a DeKalb County park on Monday night.

Police set up crime tape and detectives collected evidence after a shooting in a parking lot near Wade Walker Park’s playground.

Police said a young man was shot just before 7:15 p.m. They said he was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. They did not release his name.

The park where the shooting happened is large. It’s behind a YMCA off Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

The shooting happened in one of the parking lots furthest from the YMCA building.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco spoke with people at the park who wanted to remain anonymous. They said the shooting makes them think twice about bringing their family to the park.

“My friends too, I don’t want them to be hit too. Like, where are the bullets coming?” one man said.

Police have not made any arrests connected to this shooting.

If you want to make an anonymous tip you can text “DKPD” to #847411, followed by your tip.

