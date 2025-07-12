DeKalb County police host one-stop hiring event

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are hiring. The department held a one-stop hiring event on Saturday at its East Precinct on Bruce Street in Lithonia.

Candidates participated in a physical agility test before being interviewed for a job.

The department was prepared to make a conditional job offer on the spot to qualified candidates.

New recruits can earn up to $64,0505 and get a $3,000 signing bonus.

The department also offers housing assistance and a take-home car.

