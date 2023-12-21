DeKalb County firefighters surprise family of six with heartwarming holiday cheer

DECATUR, Ga. — A local family received a surprise Thursday afternoon that left four children, two grandparents, and a group of tough firefighters with big smiles.

Multiple fire trucks pulled up in front of the Williams family home in Decatur just after noon with lights flashing and sirens blowing.

Cynthia and Frankie Williams and their four grandchildren stepped outside to see a group of firefighters unloading fistfuls of presents for the family.

“I hope this will be special for you,” Fire Chief Darnell Fullum told the grandparents.

“I appreciate everybody who contributed and thought of them,” Cynthia Williams said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue makes the holidays happen for a family each year through the DeKalb County Child Advocacy Center. This time, they chose the Williams family.

“We just wanted to celebrate you and your husband for taking care of these young kids,” Fullum told Cynthia Williams.

She and her husband dedicate their lives to raising the boys and to serving the community. They both work as security officers.

The boys are ages 7, 8, 10, and 14, and the grandparents allowed them to open a gift before Christmas while the firefighters were there.

“Just to see their face light up,” laughed Frankie Williams.

His wife replied, “Yes! They are having a Christmas now!”

“As firefighters, oftentimes, when we’re responding to calls, it’s a tragedy. So, being able to come up the street with the lights and sirens, knowing we were going to make these four kids happy, how can you not enjoy that moment?” said Fullum.

He said if you want to help, you can always drop a toy off at a fire station. His team can take it with them when responding to calls during Christmas when families may lose presents in house fires.

