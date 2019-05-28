DeKalb County courthouse evacuated due to suspicious package

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Courthouse is being temporarily evacuated due to a suspicious package at the entrance of the building.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office told Channel 2 Action News that "in an abundance of caution" the courthouse, located on North McDonough Street in Decatur, is currently closed.
Decatur and DeKalb Police are working with the sheriff's office to determine if the package "poses any threat."
