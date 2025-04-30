DeKalb County continues demolition effort on blighted properties with home on Bonner Street

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is demolishing more blighted properties in an effort Channel 2 Action News has covered for years.

The latest demolition happened on Bonner Street, right off of Candler Road and Glenwood, near the East Lake area.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson was there as crews worked to demolish the property on Wednesday morning.

“I was never unsafe, it’s just a better feeling to know that my community is cleaning up, is doing what it needs to do to stay clean and move in the right direction to be better,” a neighbor told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the county, they’ve demolished and abated 423 blighted properties since 2019, not counting the one on Bonner Street.

In 2020, officials performed a comprehensive property condition survey of the unincorporated parts of DeKalb County, allowing them to identify all properties subject to abatement or demolition in unincorporated areas.

After, they established what the county calls a comprehensive commercial corridor inspection program to “sweep commercial thoroughfares throughout unincorporated DeKalb County” over five years.

