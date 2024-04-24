Blighted home so overgrown neighbors didn’t know it was there is torn down in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews began demolishing a blighted home in DeKalb County.
It was located on Peachcrest Road next to Atlanta Bible Baptist Church.
The property was so overgrown that not everyone who lives nearby even knew the home was there.
“It was shocking to know it was back there. I think DeKalb County is doing a good job beautifying our county and our community,” one neighbor said.
County officials say there have been 693 properties demolished or abated since current CEO Michael Thurmond took office.
