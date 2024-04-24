Witnesses say college lacrosse players accused in home invasion “scoped out” home before attack

ATLANTA — Witnesses took the stand Wednesday to testify about what they saw during a violent home invasion robbery at a Halloween Party in Reynoldstown in 2019.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was at the Fulton County Courthouse, where Maxx Pritchett and Tyrone Robinson are on trial for the 2019 home invasion and robbery. Two former Life University lacrosse players, Lyndsey Kallish and Lauren Reilly are accused of orchestrating the violent home invasion at a Reynoldstown Airbnb.

The people who were hurt during the violent attack, including Becca Plato and Holden Carmody, kept their answers concise and showed little emotion.

Defense Attorney Marsha Mignott asked Carmody if he could recognize his attackers.

“I want to say yes to that, but I can’t,” Carmody said.

The three witnesses in the courtroom Wednesday said they do not know if Pritchett and Robinson were the two robbers.

Carmody told jurors he was at a Halloween party in 2019 when two strange women walked in, Kallish and Reilly.

“Neither of them spoke to you at the door,” Mignott said.

“Yeah, they just walked right in,” Carmody said.

Plato told jurors that the lacrosse players were interested in exploring the house, so she followed.

“It seemed like they wanted to scope it out,” Plato said.

Minutes later, the girls left. That’s when prosecutors said Robinson and Pritchett, who had guns and were wearing masks, burst in and demanded drugs and money. They also hit people in their path.

“They had masks similar to the ones worn in “The Purge” movie, and they had huge guns on them,” Plato said.

Defense attorneys tried to discredit the witnesses by saying they were doing drugs and drinking alcohol.

“I was drinking alcohol,” one witness said. “I didn’t do any drugs that night.”

During opening statements, prosecutors said the former lacrosse players were obsessed with the gang, studio life and Young Slime Life.

Prosecutors said they even texted one another lusting after one of the attackers after the crime.

The women are both expected to testify.

