Atlanta police investigating 4 shootings, 1 stabbing that left at least 3 dead overnight

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating what led up to several unrelated violent incidents late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Just before midnight on Friday night, police say they were called to a home on Maple Walk Circle in a neighborhood off of Pryor Road.

Police said two 17-year-old boys got into a fight that led to one of them being shot and hospitalized. There is no word on his condition.

Investigators are still searching for the other teenager.

Less than an hour later, Atlanta police were called to a small shopping center on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. where they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot. He died after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Another victim, a 51-year-old man, was found near the initial scene and was pronounced dead.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was on the scene where police told her they are still working to figure out what led up to the double shooting. Neither man’s name has been released.

Just before 4 a.m., officers were called to Magic City on Forsyth Street where a 33-year-old man had been shot and killed.

Investigators say a man was firing his gun at random into the alley next to the club when a security guard told him to stop. The man refused and kept firing until the victim was ultimately shot and killed.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Then, at 4:45 a.m., a 42-year-old man showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police that he was at a Waffle House on Glenwood Ave. when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Lastly, just after 5:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man showed up at Emory Hospital with several stab wounds.

He told police that he was sitting in his car in a downtown parking lot when a man he didn’t know walked up to him. While talking to the man, the victim was stabbed several times.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or if police have identified a suspect.

