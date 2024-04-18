County officials set to demolish two blighted homes in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Two homes in Decatur will be demolished before the weekend as part of DeKalb County’s code compliance program for blighted properties.

According to the county, a home on Hooper Street was demolished Thursday morning, while another on Parkland Drive, both in Decatur, will be demolished Friday morning.

Channel 2 Action News was there when the Hooper Street home was broken apart on Thursday.

Neighbors living nearby said they were glad the home was being demolished, saying that another neighbor living next door had complained about rat infestations and that the demolition was a good thing.

“We’re happy for the whole area, to finally see it go,” they said.

