Construction crews demolish blighted property in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Construction crews demolished another blighted property in DeKalb County on Friday.

The home was located on Parkland Drive in Decatur.

The demolition is part of a program designed to deal with run-down properties in the area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Neighbors say this needed to happen for the safety of everyone in the community.

It wasn’t the only blighted property that the county has demolished this week.

On Thursday, crews demolished a home on Hooper Street.

Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on DeKalb County’s abatement program for months where, through a court order, the abatement task force tears down troubled properties.

It is part of a larger, five-year-long blight demolition project.

Over the past seven years, the county has demolished 304 properties and abated 386 properties.

Since the program started in 2017, 690 properties have been demolished.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man grazed by bullet during DeKalb shootout says he’s grateful his car stopped some bullets Two groups opened fire on one another on Tuesday night, but three innocent bystanders were the ones injured.

©2023 Cox Media Group