DeKalb County commissioners to decide on extending data center moratorium

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will decide Tuesday whether or not to extend a moratorium on new data center applications and approvals.

In July, commissioners approved a 100-day moratorium on applications and permits, citing a need for staff to better understand the needs of the data centers to potentially set limits and other regulations.

On Oct. 7, a request submitted by the DeKalb County Director of Planning and Sustainability to extend the moratorium was approved for the next full commission meeting.

Commissioners will consider extending the moratorium to block new data center proposals in unincorporated parts of the county on Tuesday.

If the moratorium is extended, new data centers and data center expansions for those already approved would remain on hiatus.

