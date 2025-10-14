Secret Service agents conduct another card skimmer search at Georgia businesses

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service conducted a county-wide search for card skimming devices on Oct. 6.

During the operation, investigators and agents checked 76 businesses, 429 gas pumps, 47 ATMs and approximately 200 point-of-sale terminals for skimming devices.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

These devices can steal cardholder information without their knowledge, leading to fraudulent transactions or the sale of information on the dark web.

Despite the extensive search, no skimming devices were found during the operation. Authorities encourage the public to report any suspicious devices to law enforcement for removal and analysis.

In August, agents found 41 skimmers at businesses throughout Atlanta and Columbus. During that search, they visited 542 businesses and checked 3,408 terminals and devices.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group