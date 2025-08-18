DeKalb County to close portion of street for three months after road collapse

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A portion of a DeKalb County road will be closed through part of October as crews repair a large hole that opened on Wednesday.

County officials said a section of the road on Stonegate Industrial Boulevard collapsed.

On Friday, the county said the portion of Stonegate Industrial between Brer Rabbit Road and Kelton Drive will remain closed for several months.

The road won’t be open again until Oct. 15 as crews work to repair the portion that was damaged.

Signs about the road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area as the work continues.

Officials did not release a potential cause of the collapse, yet.

