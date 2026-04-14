Shirtless man threw mom on the ground, sang in strange interaction with Gwinnett police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Surveillance video shows a shirtless man tackling a woman he identifies as his mother to the ground before telling neighbors she has dementia.

“My mother has dementia. She was having an episode,” he says on doorbell camera while his mother lies in the driveway.

Kehma Johnson, 31, was then caught on camera pulling the neighbor by her hair.

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When police showed up, Johnson told them he had been smoking weed.

“Why are you being weird?” the officer asked.

“I’m being weird because I just smoked weed and I’m still high,” Johnson said.

Body camera video continues to show the bizarre reaction between Johnson and the officer who continued asking if marijuana was all that he had taken.

“Calm, calm, calm, calm, calm,” Johnson started singing as he approached the officer.

That’s when the officer pulled out his Taser and pointed it at Johnson.

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“My mother has dementia, and she is not doing well. My neighbor is a little spooked out by it,” he tried to explain.

When Johnson approached the officer again, he Tased him and took him into custody.

But Johnson wasn’t done putting up a fight. Officers had to force him, while screaming, into the back of the police car.

Gwinnett County jail records show that Johnson is being held on a $4,250 bond for charges including aggravated assault, false imprisonment and more.

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