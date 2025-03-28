DeKalb County to break ground on new real-time crime center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government announced that, in addition to its new investments in police salaries and staffing, it’d be breaking ground on a real-time crime center on Friday.

“This is about leveraging technology to prevent and deter crime and quickly apprehend perpetrators,” County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “We are building a tech-forward infrastructure that empowers officers with immediate intelligence, speeds up investigations, and improves community safety outcomes.”

According to the county, officials recently toured several centers in the metro Atlanta area, including the City of Atlanta’s Loudermilk Video Integration Center, Cobb County’s Real-Time Crime Center, and the Dunwoody Police Department Real-Time Crime Center to learn about their best practices and how they built out the necessary technology infrastructure.

The county said the DeKalb County Real-Time Crime Technology will be a “state-of-the-art facility that will centralize surveillance, data analysis, drone technology and emergency response coordination.”

“This center will enhance how we capture, analyze, and act on real-time data,” William Jones, Chief Information Officer, said. “We are building a tech-forward infrastructure that empowers officers with immediate intelligence, speeds up investigations, and improves community safety outcomes.”

The new investment in crime-fighting technology follows several levels of salary increase for officers, based on position and experience:

Police Recruits : $61,000 ($64,050 with degree)

: $61,000 ($64,050 with degree) Police Officers : $62,525 ($65,651 with degree)

: $62,525 ($65,651 with degree) Senior Officers : $70,000 ($73,500 with degree)

: $70,000 ($73,500 with degree) Sergeants, Lieutenants, Captains, Majors, and others: 7.1% increase

The salary increases took effect March 1. The county also recently held a hiring event for the police department, with 83 candidates applying. The county said 35 applicants moved forward and six others are in the process as well.

A date for the groundbreaking has not yet been set.

