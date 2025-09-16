DeKalb County Board of Elections releases list of voting, ballot box locations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For October’s early voting sessions for the 2025 election cycle, DeKalb County elections officials confirmed there will be a limited number of ballot boxes available.
While there are several locations that will have ballot boxes present for voters to drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots, the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office is not one of them.
Early voting is set to kick off for November’s elections on Oct. 14.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
That means there ear several early voting locations that will be accepting in-person ballot casting.
Of the 10 locations that will be open for early voting in October, five will have ballot drop off boxes.
TRENDING STORIES:
- South Fulton homeowners say they’re stuck with defective homes after failed property inspections
- Gwinnett woman arrested after Charlie Kirk memorial sign vandalized
- Historic GA restaurant destroyed in fire
The five locations where you can vote in person or drop a ballot off in DeKalb County are:
- Berean Christian Church on Young Road in Stone Mountain
- Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Clifton Springs Road in Decatur
- Dunwoody Library on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody
- Salem Panola Library on Salem Road in Lithonia
- Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library on Lavista Road in Tucker
The locations that will be open for early voting from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31 that will not have drop boxes are:
- New Bethel AME Church on Rockbridge Road SW in Lithonia
- Bessie Branham Recreation Center on Delano Drive NE in Atlanta
- The DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office on Memorial Drive in Decatur
- North DeKalb Senior Center on Malone Drive in Chamblee
- Emory University on Clifton Road in Atlanta
The first day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Oct. 6 while the last day to register to vote in time for the elections this year is Oct. 24, according to elections officials.
For more election information about early voting in DeKalb County head online here or call 404-298-4020.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group