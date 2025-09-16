DeKalb County Board of Elections releases list of voting, ballot box locations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For October’s early voting sessions for the 2025 election cycle, DeKalb County elections officials confirmed there will be a limited number of ballot boxes available.

While there are several locations that will have ballot boxes present for voters to drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots, the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office is not one of them.

Early voting is set to kick off for November’s elections on Oct. 14.

That means there ear several early voting locations that will be accepting in-person ballot casting.

Of the 10 locations that will be open for early voting in October, five will have ballot drop off boxes.

The five locations where you can vote in person or drop a ballot off in DeKalb County are:

Berean Christian Church on Young Road in Stone Mountain

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Clifton Springs Road in Decatur

Dunwoody Library on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody

Salem Panola Library on Salem Road in Lithonia

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library on Lavista Road in Tucker

The locations that will be open for early voting from Oct. 14 to Oct. 31 that will not have drop boxes are:

New Bethel AME Church on Rockbridge Road SW in Lithonia

Bessie Branham Recreation Center on Delano Drive NE in Atlanta

The DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office on Memorial Drive in Decatur

North DeKalb Senior Center on Malone Drive in Chamblee

Emory University on Clifton Road in Atlanta

The first day to request an absentee ballot for the election is Oct. 6 while the last day to register to vote in time for the elections this year is Oct. 24, according to elections officials.

For more election information about early voting in DeKalb County head online here or call 404-298-4020.

