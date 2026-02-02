DeKalb County begins water system improvements in Decatur area

DeKalb County started the Grant Drive Water Main Replacement Project Monday to repair aging infrastructure in the Decatur area.

Crews will replace 6,600 linear feet of pipeline to improve the local watershed system.

The project is a piece of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program, which is designed to enhance the service and capacity of the community watershed.

The replacement process is expected to last approximately seven months.

Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. These hours will exclude major holidays.

DeKalb County officials say that residents and commuters should expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic in the project area while crews are on-site.

The county held a virtual community meeting via Zoom on Jan. 27 to discuss the project details with the public.

The water main replacement work is expected to continue through August 2026. This timeline is subject to change based on weather conditions throughout the seven-month construction period.

Residents seeking more information about the Grant Drive work can call the Department of Watershed Management project information line at one-800-986-1108. Questions can also be directed to the project’s dedicated email address at projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

