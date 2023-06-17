DeKalb County Animal Shelter asking for help finding 140 dogs homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Animal Services are trying to find homes for more than 140 dogs as the shelter has hit capacity with over 600 dogs.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
“If these 140 dogs don’t find homes within the next 5 days, we will have to euthanize due to lack of humane housing. We are confident that these dogs would thrive in a home when away from the intense stress of the shelter. They just need a chance,” officials with animal services said on Facebook post.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7 arrested for trying to sneak Versace glasses, Jack Daniels, sausages and more into DeKalb jail
- Man threw bullets at driver, broke window during road rage incident, Forsyth County deputies say
- 19-year-old accused of luring underage girl to restroom, sexually assaulting her, Hall deputies say
Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal should contact DeKalb County Animal Services.
Or if you have a facility that can provide overflow housing for dogs please email management@dekalbanimalservices.com.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group