DeKalb County Animal Shelter asking for help finding 140 dogs homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Animal Services are trying to find homes for more than 140 dogs as the shelter has hit capacity with over 600 dogs.

“If these 140 dogs don’t find homes within the next 5 days, we will have to euthanize due to lack of humane housing. We are confident that these dogs would thrive in a home when away from the intense stress of the shelter. They just need a chance,” officials with animal services said on Facebook post.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting an animal should contact DeKalb County Animal Services.

Or if you have a facility that can provide overflow housing for dogs please email management@dekalbanimalservices.com.

