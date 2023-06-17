Hall County

19-year-old accused of luring underage girl to restroom, sexually assaulting her, Hall deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old in Hall County is facing child sex crime charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a girl.

Investigators say in January, Zachary Harley Wainright lured a girl under the age of 16 into a restroom at a building on Yacht Club Road in Flowery Branch.

Inside, Hall County deputies say Wainright assaulted the girl.

They did not comment on the girl’s exact age.

Deputies say Wainright and the girl knew one another but were not in a relationship.

Wainright is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond on charges of sodomy and aggravated child molestation.

