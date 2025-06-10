DeKalb Co. Watershed replacing pipes for the next 6 months

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Watershed crews are replacing water pipes on College Avenue between Sam’s Crossing and Lakeshore Drive.

It’s part of the county’s effort to replace its aging infrastructure.

Crews say it will take six months to replace this stretch of pipes, which is approximately 7,100 feet long.

Drivers can expect delays each Sunday through Friday between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., excluding major holidays.

The project is part of the county’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program.

If you have questions or would like more information, you can call the DWM project information line at 800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

