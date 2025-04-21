DeKalb Co. sewer improvement project begins, closing part of 2nd Avenue Monday through Friday

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County has parts of 2nd and 3rd Avenues closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday until 2026.

The construction work on the watershed system in the area began Monday, with the launch of the 2nd and 3rd Avenue Sewer Improvement Project in Decatur.

County officials said the project is supposed to last about nine months, until January 2026, barring any delays due to weather.

Crews will work to replace about 1,900 feet of gravity sewer main between 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue.

Officials said to expect construction-related noise and traffic during the work hours.

