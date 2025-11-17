DeKalb Co. pays cafeteria debt for more than 1,000 students, launches resource, support site

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County distributed 5,000 food boxes at six locations over the weekend to support families in need as Thanksgiving approaches.

The initiative, led by DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, aims to alleviate food insecurity during the holiday season.

One of the distributions was at New Life Church on Flat Shoals Road, where volunteers provided food and Thanksgiving supplies to local families.

“Me and my friend come every year; it helps out with groceries and everything you need for the holidays - it’s a blessing,” Brittany Womack, a recipient of the food distribution, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The county’s efforts are part of a larger initiative to support residents facing economic challenges. In addition to the food distribution, DeKalb County has launched a new website to help residents find support services.

Furthermore, the county said it is addressing student needs by paying off cafeteria balances for over a thousand students, totaling $16,530.68.

This move is intended to ensure that every child can focus on learning without the burden of meal debt.

These efforts reflect DeKalb County’s commitment to supporting its residents during challenging times, particularly as food costs rise and the holiday season approaches.

For residents in need of food and other resources, the county has a new website it is launching to find support. You can check out options online at Resources in DeKalb.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group