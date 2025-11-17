Fayette County teacher paychecks delayed due to property tax billing schedule

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Property tax bills were issued later than usual for 2026, making the Fayette County School District have to delay paychecks for teachers and other staff in November and December.

The district confirmed that teacher and school employee checks would be delayed by a couple of days because property tax bills were issued late this year.

According to school officials, it’s not the first time checks were delayed this year.

“In the past, paychecks have been given on the last day teachers work before Thanksgiving and the semester (December) break, and the last day of school in May. Due to the delay at the tax assessor’s office, the pay dates for these months were pushed back,” the district said in a statement.

According to a letter sent to district employees, and shared with Channel 2 Action News, paychecks will come Dec. 31 because property tax bills are not going to be issued until Jan. 15, 2026.

“Due to an extended delay in the issuance of property tax bills until Jan. 15, 2026, the school district is expecting the cash flow available for payroll on the currently scheduled pay check dates to be insufficient to cover the payroll and associated tax liabilities for Dec. 29th. This is an additional two day delay,” the email to employees said.

While the district acknowledged that paycheck delays may create some shorter-term challenges for staff, it said in its letter that it will not have an impact on staffing levels this school year, calling it a “temporary cash flow shortage.”

A statement on the Fayette County Tax Assessor’s website says property tax bills were issued later than normal due compliance with regulations from House Bill 581 tax exemptions.

In an effort to ensure that the 2025 tax statements are correct with the new HB581 exemptions there will be a delay in mailing the tax statements. I apologize and will be sure to keep Fayette County citizens informed as soon as I have more information. — Kristie King, Fayette County Tax Commissioner

The school district said delays in receiving property tax revenue is not a normal factor and they do not expect it to continue in the coming years.

In the meantime, the district said it “fully anticipates collection of budgeted property tax revenues during the school year and will be sufficient to fund the current allotment of school system positions.”

